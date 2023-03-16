New Delhi: The Union Health Ministry on Thursday said that the number of medical colleges in the country has gone up to 71 per cent whereas MBBS seats have witnessed a 97 per cent rise in the past nine years. In 2014, the number of medical colleges across the country was 387, which went up to 660 — a rise of 72 per cent. Similarly, 97 per cent of MBBS seats were added to the medical colleges. Before 2014, these medical colleges had 51,348 seats, which has now gone up to 1,01,043," stated the data from government statistics.

An official from the Union Health Ministry said that out of 1,01,043 seats, 52,778 are available in government medical colleges and 48,265 seats have been allotted to private medical colleges. The number of post graduate (PG) seats has also witnessed a remarkable increase," the official said, adding, "The number of PG seats in the medical colleges was 31,185 in 2014, which went up to 65,335 as of now," the official said.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya recently asked the National Medical Commission (NMC) and medical colleges to work in tandem to modernize the medical education in the country. Mandaviya also appealed to reputed hospitals across the country to come forward to set up medical colleges.

Similarly, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led BJP government in Madhya Pradesh has increased the MBBS seats in medical colleges. The tribal areas in Madhya Pradesh will be benefitted from the rise in MBBS seats in the state. The addition of 1,010 MBBS seats will strengthen the medical education in the state.