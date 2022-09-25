Hamirpur (Himachal Pradesh): News of highly educated applying for low-paying jobs is not new as on many occasions a few incidents came to light. Similar news came to the fore in Hamirpur of Himachal where MA, MSc and BEd unemployed are applying for Asha workers recruitment in Hamirpur. These shocking revelations have come to the fore in the recruitment of ASHA workers in the Hamirpur district of the state. Block-wise recruitment is being conducted in the district for 71 posts of Asha workers. More than 80 per cent of the applicants in this recruitment are PG degree holders. The minimum qualification for this post has been fixed as Class VIII pass in rural areas and Class X pass in urban areas.

In the district, more than 350 applications have been received for Asha workers' posts in various blocks. Women, who studied up to MA, BEd and MBA, have applied for Asha workers' posts. Six posts in the municipal corporation area Hamirpur, two posts in municipal corporation area Sujanpur, one post in Nagar Panchayat Nadaun area, 12 in Taunidevi block, 20 in Badsar block, 11 in Sujanpur block, eight in Bhoranj block, four in Galod block and Nadaun block for seven posts. The process of completing the recruitment process is going on in most of the blocks of the district.

CMO Hamirpur RK Agnihotri said that there is a lot of enthusiasm for becoming an ASHA worker. More than 350 applications have been received from across the district for 71 posts. He said that the recruitment process is going on in various blocks. Many educated women applied for the posts. From MA, BEd, MSc to MBA qualified women applied for Asha workers' posts. Highly educated applicants are getting extra marks as per their merit, he said.