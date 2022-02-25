Mumbai: Mazgoan Metropolitan Magistrate Court adjourned hearing in the case filed by the BJP leader seeking sedition charges against West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for insulting the national anthem during a function in Mumbai. The next hearing is scheduled for March 25, the court said.

Earlier, Bharatiya Janata Party's Mumbai secretary Vivekananda Gupta had filed a complaint against Mamata Banerjee for insulting the national anthem during her recent visit to Mumbai. A petition seeking an order to inquire into the matter under Section 156 (3) was heard today over this complaint.

While attending a music concert in Mumbai, Mamata Banerjee allegedly disrespected the national anthem by walking away from the stage while it was being played at the event. After singing four or five lines, she stopped and did not show the courtesy to stand up while it was playing, the complaint said.

Several political leaders criticized her for this while the BJP decided to take it to the court.

