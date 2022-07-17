Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Of the 11 civic bodies in Madhya Pradesh where mayoral elections were held recently, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) so far emerged victorious in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa and Sagar on Sunday, while the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) opened its account by winning in Singrauli.

As per the latest trends, the BJP and Congress candidates were leading in three municipal corporations each, an official said. The local bodies elections in the state for 413 municipalities, including 16 Nagar Palika Nigam, 99 Nagar Palika Parishad and 298 Nagar Parishad were held in two phases - on July 6 and 13. Under the first-phase, polling was held in 11 municipal corporations, 36 nagar palikas and 86 nagar parishads, the counting for which began at 9 am on Sunday.

Mayoral polls in the first phase were held in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa, Sagar, Singrauli, Jabalpur, Gwalior, Chhindwara, Indore, Bhopal and Ujjain.

BJP candidates Madhuri Patel, Yogesh Tamarkar, Amrita Amar Yadav, Sangeeta Tiwari emerged victorious in the mayoral elections to Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa and Sagar in respectively, while AAP candidate Rani Agrawal won the city Singrauli city's top post, officials said.

Congress candidates were leading in three other municipal corporations - Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chhindwara, they said. Patel, Tamarkar, Yadav and Tiwari defeated their nearest rivals from the Congress - Shahnaz Ansari, Siddharth Kushwaha, Asha Mishra and Nidhi Jain - by a margin of 542, 24,916, 19,763 and 12,665 votes, respectively, in Burhanpur, Satna, Khandwa and Sagar.

In Singrauli, AAP candidate Rani Agrawal defeated her nearest BJP rival Chandrapratap Vishwakarma by a margin of 9,231 votes. This is the first time that the Arvind Kejriwal-led AAP is contesting civic elections in MP. Kejriwal had recently held a roadshow in support of Agrawal. BJP candidate Pushyamitra Bhargava has established a handsome lead of 27,965 votes over his nearest Congress rival Sanjay Shukla in Indore.

Likewise, the saffron party's candidates Matli Rai and Mukesh Tatwal were ahead of their nearest Congress rivals Vibha Patel and Mahesh Parmar, respectively, by a margin of 23,953 and 3,736 votes in Bhopal and Ujjain. Congress candidates Jagat Bahadur Singh, Shobha Shikarwar and Vikram Ahaka were leading over their BJP rivals Jitendra Jamdar, Suman Sharma and Anand Dhurve by a margin of 40,000, 10992, 459 votes in Jabalpur, Gwalior and Chhindwara respectively. (PTI)