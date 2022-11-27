Saraikela: Vinod Srivastava, Mayor from Adityapur, a suburb in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur got a invitation from Russia following his speech at International Municipal Forum of BRICS nation in St.Petersburg, Russia. Srivastava who was virtually addressing at the conference on the topic of 'New Reality Challenges and Opportunities' which received applause from the 350 participants and gets' a invitation too.

In his address, Mayor Vinod Srivastava said, "Whole world faced Covid tragedy as a big challenge but it provided many opportunities as well like making us health conscious. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, we faced the challenges thrown by Corona. There should be mutual competition among countries, by keeping away the political hatred we can keep business ties and bilateral relations between the nations."

Srivastava was the only mayor from India in the conference attended by 350 delegates from 40 different nations in virtual manner. He also appealed the organizing committee that that they visit Jharkhand once as it's a new state has lot many opportunities.

Responding to his request Purnima Anand, Secretary of the Indo-Russian Youth Club and members of the organising committee said, in past their teams has worked in Telangana and they are also eager to work there as well.