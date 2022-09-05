Thiruvananthapuram: Trivandrum Mayor Arya Rajendran and MLA of Balusserry Assembly constituency Sachin Dev entered into wedlock on Sunday in a simple ceremony at AKG Centre Hall in Trivandrum. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with his family, attended the wedding ceremony. The Communist Party of India (Marxist) state secretary MV Govindan, ministers V Sivankutty, Muhammad Riaz, GR Anil, Antony Raju and others attended the marriage.

Arya And Sachin had earlier requested not to bring any gifts and those who wish to give gifts should instead donate them to the old age homes of the municipality or Agati Mandira or the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. CPM Trivandrum district committee issued the wedding invitation for both of them. In the letter, instead of the information about the parents and the house, Sachin and Arya's party leadership was mentioned. The two had known each other for a long time, but came close during Balasangham-SFI activities.