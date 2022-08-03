Lucknow(Uttar Pradesh): BSP chief Mayawati on Wednesday announced her party's support for NDA's candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar for the Vice-Presidential election.

In a tweet posted from her official account, Mayawati wrote that it is common knowledge that the elections were held again only due to the lack of consensus between the power and the opposition in the elections for the Presidential post in the country. Now the election for the post of Vice President is also going to be held on 6th August for the same reasons, she added. This comes just as the tenure of Vice President Venkaiah Naidu comes to an end on August 10, 2022.

"In view of the larger public interest and its own movement, the BSP has decided to extend its support to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar in the election for the post of Vice President, which I am also formally announcing today," she added in another tweet.

The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has announced Jagdeep Dhankhar as its vice-presidential candidate while opposition parties have announced Margaret Alva as their candidate. Dhankhar, who is a lawyer by profession, entered into politics in 1989. He became the governor of West Bengal in July 2019 and has made headlines since then over his tumultuous relations with the Mamata Banerjee government.

He tendered his resignation as the Governor of West Bengal on Sunday. The Vice President of India, which is the second-highest constitutional post in the country, is elected through an electoral college consisting of members of the Rajya Sabha and the Lok Sabha. Earlier, Biju Janta Dal (BJD) announced its support for NDA's Vice Presidential candidate Jagdeep Dhankar in the upcoming election.

Meanwhile, Trinamool Congress said that the party will abstain from voting in the upcoming Vice Presidential poll. In 2017, the NDA had nominated Venkaiah Naidu as its candidate for the vice-presidential election and he went on to become India's 15th vice president. His term ends on August 10, 2022. (With Agency Inputs)