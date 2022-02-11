Lucknow: After the recovery of Dalit woman's body from the farmland of a Samajwadi Party (SP) leader in Unnao district of Uttar Pradesh, BSP chief Mayawati has expressed her anguish and demanded stringent action against the culprit.

In a Tweet, Mayawati said, "The family members of Unnao Dalit woman had been searching for her whereabouts as well as they were also pointing a needle of suspicion towards the Samajwadi Party leader. Now, the Unnao police have exhumed the body from the farmland of the SP leader which is tragic and serious matter. The state government must provide justice to aggrieved family members of the deceased Dalit woman. Stringent action should be taken against the culprits."