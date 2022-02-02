Agra: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo and former Uttar Pradesh CM Mayawati reached Agra on Wednesday. While addressing the public meeting, she strongly attacked the opposition and said that no one should fall into the trap of the Samajwadi Party(SP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress.

She asserted that these parties will try to break them with 'sam-daan-dand-bhed' but the public have to support BSP as the BJP works on the agenda of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), the SP government rules through the 'Goonda-Mafia Raj' and Congress always plays drama.

Mayawati claims that in the upcoming assembly elections, the BSP will once again form the government by performing astonishingly like in the 2007 assembly elections.

Targeting the Congress government, BSP supremo Mayawati said that for most of the time after Independence, there was no development even when the Congress was in power in Uttar Pradesh and at the Centre. Dalits were exploited even though Congress always claimed to be a Dalit-friendly party.

BSP supremo fiercely targeted the BJP government and said that BJP leaders create an atmosphere by lying in front of the media. She questions the number of houses built for the poor people during the BJP government.

Mayawati said that even the upper caste also feels neglected under the BJP. The government's policies have led to price rises and an increased number of people living in poverty. "It appears that the fuel prices will be increased once the elections are over. Youngsters from the state are forced to migrate due to the lack of employment opportunities," she adds.

Slamming SP, she adds that the Akhilesh-led government always encouraged goons and mafia.

She further highlighted that thousands of poor people were given houses in Agra under the BSP government. Agra is the capital of dalits and thus she had started her election campaign from the city.

BSP supremo said, "I was constantly engaged in strengthening the party for the last two years and went to Delhi only for 2 days when my mother died. I have taken the task of ticket distribution into my own hands and have finalized the ticket after talking to each candidate myself."

Also Read: UP Polls: BSP releases list of 6 candidates