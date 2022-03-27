Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati on Sunday held a meeting with all 403 candidates who participated in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections 2022, as well as members of the state working committee, regarding BSP's performance in the elections. She asked party workers not to get dejected due to election results, but rather start preparing and mobilizing strongly henceforth.

"People of the party do not have to break down at all, but understand and learn the right reasons and move the party forward. BSP will come to power sooner or later. Only after the BSP comes to power, will the poor, helpless, unhappy, suffering, and weaker sections of the society can be benefitted. Alongside casteist parties, now 'casteist media' is also involved in this. They also do not want the downtrodden to follow the path marked by Baba Saheb and assume power," she said during the meeting.

Significantly, Mayawati attributed the regrettable performance to the large chunk of the Muslim vote shifting towards the Samajwadi Party (SP). This phenomenon, she said, occurred due to negative portrayals of BSP in media coverage in the run-up to UP assembly elections. "The Muslim society unilaterally gave its vote to the SP. This is the reason why other anti-BJP Hindus did not join the BSP.

If all these people had not fallen prey to these rumors, then the election result of UP would not have come to what it did for Bahujan Samaj Party. Seeing the Muslim votes unilaterally go to SP, all other Hindu communities apart from Dalits followed suit", she said.

She also stated that the Muslim society in Uttar Pradesh had committed a big mistake by "trusting SP over tried-and-tested partner Bahujan Samaj Party". BSP ended assembly polls with only one seat in hand, and with a meager 13 percent vote share. The party won the Rasara seat in the Ballia district.