Lucknow: The family of a Dalit girl whose body was found at the septic tank located in a vacant plot near an ashram owned by a former Uttar Pradesh minister's son in the Unnao district, met BSP chief Mayawati on Sunday.

Mayawati assured the girl's parents, siblings and maternal uncle, who called on her, that she will fight with the government in rendering justice to the family. She further stated that the issue is serious and will not tolerate negligence by the government.

After the meeting, the victim's family expressed confidence in Mayawati that she see that culprits will be punished. Earlier, BSP national spokesperson Seema Kushwaha consoled the victim's family during her visit to their residence.

