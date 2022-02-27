Gorakhpur (Uttar Pradesh): Amid the ongoing Uttar Pradesh assembly elections, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati stated that BSP has made the present Yogi government spend sleepless nights.

Addressing the rally in Gorakhpur on Saturday, the BSP chief slammed the Uttar Pradesh government stating that the law and order in the state are not as good as the ruling government claimed it to be. She further stated that the law and order were maintained well when BSP was in power.

Mayawati appealed to the voters and workers to vote in favour of BSP candidates without fear in the rest of the two phases of polling.

Mayawati asked for support from the people of the state to bring BSP to power for the fifth time so that Yogi is being sent back to the place he came from so that the whole society can develop.

Also Read: Mayawati attacks BJP and SP, says she is fighting to form majority govt like in 2007

On Yogi's constant mentioning of BSP in every rally he is addressing, Mayawati said due to the BSP, Yogi is spending sleepless nights. Moreover seeing the enthusiasm of the workers in the public meeting, she said that "it is the enthusiasm of the workers and BSP that the Yogi government is unable to sleep. That's why he mentions the BSP in his every meeting."

Mayawati said that "Yogi has made tall promises to the people of the state, but has never implemented them. Not only this, due to its casteist mentality, the people of Dalit and backward classes have been neglected at every level. the Yogi government destroyed minorities by implicating them in fake cases."

Mayawati kept mentioning her government's development works, law and order time and again. She said that once again BSP would form the government, which will lead to the development of the state. Mayawati appealed to the people to vote in favour of BSP candidates for 28 seats of the Gorakhpur division.

She also attacked Congress and SP and said that Congress could not do good to Dalits even after being in the government for a long time. They were also subjected to a lot of harassment in the Samajwadi Party's government. BSP is determined for the welfare people, it does not issue a manifesto, it shows it by doing work," Mayawati added.