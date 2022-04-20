Mirzapur: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth's mother Sarojini Jagannath, visited the famous Vindhyachal Dham in UP's Mirzapur district and offered prayers to "Maa Vindhyavasini" on Wednesday.

Interacting exclusively with ETV Bharat, she said, "both India and Mauritius have similar cultures and civilizations without much difference, visiting here gives a lot of positive energy. It's my birthday and this visit will be a memorable visit for me."

Sarojini Jagannath reached Ashtabhuja Guest House in Vindhyachal Dham on Wednesday afternoon and later she attended the 'Rajshree Aarti'. As 'Kapat' (doors) get opened, she reached the sanctum sanctorum and worshiped Maa Vindhyavasini.

For your information, currently, Mauritius Prime Minister, Pravind Jugnauth is in Uttar Pradesh as part of his 8-day visit to India along with his family.