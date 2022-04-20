Varanasi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth, today reached Varanasi, as part of his 8-day visit to India. Pravind Jugnauth landed at the Lal Bahadur Shastri International Airport in Babatpur and will be staying in the city of Lord Shiva for the next three days.

State Deputy Chief Minister Brijesh Pathak, Mayor Mridula Jaiswal, District Panchayat President, and district public representatives remained present at the airport to welcome him. Earlier, he was scheduled to reach on 23rd April, but his visit got preponed to 20th.

The convoy of Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth from Babatpur reached Hotel Taj in Nadesar amid tight security.

Pravind Jagannath will visit Dashashwamedh Ghat tomorrow at 8.30 am. Later, in the evening, he will go to Shrikashi Vishwanath Dham.

After a night’s rest in the hotel, on Friday, April 22, from 9.30 am to 10 am, there will be a meeting with the Governor of the State Anandiben Patel and from 10 am to 10.30 am with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. After this, he will leave for the airport, and from there, at 11.15 pm flight, he will leave for New Delhi.

Read: Ayurveda officially recognised in my country: Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth