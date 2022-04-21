Varanasi: Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth reached Dashashwamedh Ghat on the second day of his three-day visit to Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh. The Mauritius PM will immerse the ashes of his father Anerood Jugnauth in the Ganges according to the Hindu tradition. After darshan at Shri Kashi Vishwanath temple in the evening, Jugnauth is also scheduled to participate in the Ganga aarti.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is also expected to reach Varanasi today to meet the Mauritius Prime Minister. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will meet Jugnauth at Hotel Taj on Friday. Governor Anandiben Patel will also meet Mauritius Prime Minister on Friday. Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Jugnauth reached Varanasi on Wednesday for his three-day visit three days after he landed in Mumbai for his week-long India visit.

Also read: Mauritius PM accorded warm welcome in Varanasi, to meet Governor and CM Yogi