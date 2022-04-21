Bareilly: Islamic cleric Tauqeer Raza Khan has slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in a public meeting here in UP. The controversial cleric sought PM Modi’s reaction to New Delhi’s Jahangirpuri demolition drive and said if he remains silent about the atrocities committed against Muslims then no one can stop the consequences thereafter.

However, in Bareilly, Maulana Tauqeer Raza praised the statement given by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. "the statement of the CM of UP is praiseworthy and the kind of decision he has taken should be appreciated as this will help in keeping UP's social environment good."

Revealing his plans, Maulana Tauqir Raza said, “We will start a countrywide ‘Jail Bharo Andolan’. All people who love the country will participate in that including Hindus and Muslims. People from all the districts from all the states who believe in the integrity of the country and mutual brotherhood, especially the Muslims will participate in this movement.”

