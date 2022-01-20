Lucknow/New Delhi: Reacting to the '80:20' formula the Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had put forward as an election strategy in Uttar Pradesh, Maulana Mahmood Madani, Islamic scholar and president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, said that it has 'double meaning' and this 'new coinage' could affect both society and nation in the long run. In an exclusive interview with ETV Bharat, he added, "Consequences can be harmful."

Also read: Yogi Adityanath says it's '80 vs 20 fight' now, hints at religion statistics in UP

"Muslims of this country are Indians first and they should get all the privileges and rights for being a citizen of this country. They should not get the special status for being a Muslim or belonging to a minority community. Like their fellow countrymen, their rights must be taken care of. If the Muslim community is alienated or segregated or it is weakened; the country as a whole will be pushed to backwardness. It is the responsibility of the Indian people and the system to make them (Muslim community) strong or else the country will suffer a loss," said Maulana Mahmood Madani, who is also a political activist.

However, Maulana Mahmood Madani did not blame the Indian schools or education system for keeping them (Muslims) backward. Instead of that he was thankful to the people of this country for providing support to their Muslim brethren to achieve education and make progress in life. "Every body knows the condition of government-run schools in Muslim localities. But, in that situation also Muslims are doing well."

Speaking about the 'appeasement policy' for minority community, Maulana Mahmood Madani, said, "In the name of religion a societal rift was being created for the past 75 years. Targeting Muslims, nowadays, has become commonplace. The Muslim community has alienated themselves for being socially and educationally backward.

"At least 99.99% Muslims who remained in India after the 1947 Partition belonged to labour class. But, in the past 75 years, the Muslim community has achieved remarkable progress in the field of science, natural science, medical sciences, trade and industry and several others."

He added, "Although, they were denied opportunity; but as far as achievements are concerned, their (Indian Muslims) progress is not that mean compared to those living in the subcontinent. I can say Indian Muslims achievement is far better than those Muslims living in other parts of the subcontinent."