Siddharth Nagar (UP): A 60-year-old man was nabbed on Saturday after a video of him allegedly forcing a minor into a sexual act surfaced from Madwa Pratappur of Trilokpur Police Station Area. The police have identified the accused as Wali Mohammad, a maulana (Muslim scholar) and the incident happened on Thursday.

Also read: 26-year-old techie gang-raped in Jharkhand's Chaibasa; SIT formed

Superintendent of Police Amit Kumar Anand said, "We saw the video of a minor being sexually abused by the man, and taking cognizance of the matter, a case has been registered against the accused. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the law. The police are probing the incident for further details," he added.