Cachar: Maulana Abul Hussain Laskar, who heads the Swadhin Bazar Islamia Senior Madrasa, here was arrested by the Sonai police following a complaint by a Madrasa student's father. The parent had lodged a complaint against the Madrasa chief alleging that Jihadi lessons were being taught. He had admitted his son Sahin Khan on March 9 to pursue Islamic education.

Sahab Uddin Khan, the complainant, alleged that his son's mental state had been deteriorating since he was admitted there. On October 19, his son Sahin was beaten up by the Madrasa chief after which Sahin had to be taken for a health checkup. On confronting the authorities, the Madrasa officials promised to resolve the matter. When they did not respond, the father lodged a complaint with the police on November 11, 20 days after the incident. Furthermore, Sahin Khan, the student, reiterated that the head of the Madrasa used to teach jihadi lessons and would beat him if he didn't follow them.

Meanwhile, the Madrasa authorities refuted the allegations and said that Sahin was an irregular and disobedient student, who didn't follow the hostel rules and regulations. The chief confessed to having resorted to beating as Sahin was always up for mischief. The Madrasa authorities said the student's father had demanded Rs 1 lakh to cover up the beating incident. And, it is after 20 days that he filed a case as the money was not paid to him. The chief added that the allegations in the name of jihadis are untrue and an act of revenge.