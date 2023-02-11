Chitrakoot (Uttar Pradesh): Police on Friday arrested Nisbat Ansari, wife of UP MLA Abbas Ansari, when she had gone to clandestinely meet her husband lodged in Chitrakoot's Ragauli jail, sources said. Abbas Ansari, son of don turned politician Mukhtar Ansari, was jailed in a money laundering case. Nisbat Ansari met her husband 'clandestinely' not following the jail manual.

It was alleged that some of the jail officials connived with Nisbat Ansari and arranged her meeting with Abbas Ansari. Taking serious note of the matter, Chitrakoot DM (District Magistrate) Abhishek Anand along with Superintendent of Police (SP) jointly raided the jail premises at around 11:00 am. DG (Prisons) Anand Kumar asked Prayagraj range DIG (Prisons) to investigate the matter and submit the findings on Saturday.

Nisbat Ansari's meeting with her husband was arranged at a room adjacent to jail superintendent's office. No entry was made in the visitor's register at the prison gate. Involvement of some jail officials in the alleged 'clandestine meeting' could not be ruled out, sources said. During the checking, two cell phones and other items were recovered from Nisbat Ansari's possession.

Nisbat was also grilled by the police. DIG (Prisons) Prayagraj range rushed to Chitrakoot jail to investigate the matter. A case was registered under the relevant sections of IPC as well as Prevention of Corruption Act against Abbas Ansari's wife, jail superintendent Ashok Sagar and other prison officials with Chitrakoot's Karvi Kotwali police station, said sources.