Mathura: In Krishna Janmabhoomi Mathura, a Muslim family plays a vital role in Dussehra celebrations. This family has been making effigies of the demon king, Ravana, his brother Kumbakaran and son Meghanath for decades. Now, it's the fourth generation of this family, which is engaged in this work. Raees Ahmad Khan, 60, alias Chote Khan, said that this time they would be making a 70-foot-tall effigy of Ravana. He said he has been doing this work since childhood.

"Earlier, I used to help my father, Mughal Pehalwan, in making the effigies, but for the past 30 years, I have been making these on my own," said Khan. He added that people know that he is a Muslim but they welcome him as they love his work.

He derives a lot of satisfaction in doing this work, said this effigy-maker. "We feel a sense of satisfaction as the effigies of Ravana, who was a symbol of evil, made by us is used at the festival of Vijayadashami," said the Muslim artist, whose children also lend him a helping hand. Apart from his family, Khan is helped by three other artists from his community to create the effigies. He said the festival of Vijayadashami symbolizes the victory of good over evil and he feels lucky to be a part of it every year.

It takes him about two months to make the effigies. The earnings, Khan said, are enough to sustain their families and provide for a decent education for his children. However, he also takes up wedding decorations.

Khan said, he has to visit the Mahavidya Ramleela ground every day where he is preparing the effigies. "For the past few days, I have not gone home as stray animals can destroy the effigies at night," he said, adding that local residents have been providing him food. He said he had not faced discrimination because of his religion.

He said, he is not sure if this legacy will be carried on after him as two of his three sons, Zahid and Shahid and Hussain are involved in making silver anklets and the younger one is studying. "It is too early to predict the future but I am hopeful it will have a long life," he said.