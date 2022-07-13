Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): In a grisly and spine-chilling incident, a woman was gang-raped, and later the victim was thrashed by motorcycle-borne miscreants. Then the badly injured victim was thrown into a jungle.

The incident happened at Kharota village under Kosikala police station limits in the Mathura district of Uttar Pradesh. On Tuesday, an FIR was lodged by the police against four persons. The two accused were later arrested by the police and sent to jail. While the hunt was going on for the remaining accused. The incident took place on May 24.

Mathura Rural SP while confirming the incident said that on Tuesday two accused--Mahesh and Mahendra--were taken into custody for gangraping a woman. The action was initiated after the victim's relative lodged a complaint. "Hunt for remaining accused was going on.' he added.