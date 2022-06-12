Mathura: Four people including a local BJP leader have been arrested for beating up a woman and her brother, after she resisted their attempt to occupy her shop at the Jan Suvidha Kendra' in Barsana area here, police said on Sunday. According to the police, the incident took place on Saturday.

Circle officer of Govardhan Gaurav Kumar Tripathi on Sunday said that the main accused in this case is one Ranveer Singh alias Ranno, a local BJP leader. Singh has been arrested along with Deenu, Virendra, and Harishankar, allegedly his accomplices in the act, and a case has been registered against them for attempting to kill the woman and her brother, and for molesting her, police said.

In all, 10 people have been booked in connection with the incident, police said. On Saturday, Ranveer Singh came to the Jan Suvidha Kendra' (a public facilities centre), and started ransacking the woman's shop, police said. When she and her brother resisted, they were thrashed with sticks, causing them to bleed, they said.

Subsequently, a video of the incident was circulated on social media, prompting Samajwadi Party leader Pradeep Chaudhary to demand an action in the matter. When contacted, BJP's district president Madhu Sharma said Ranveer Singh is the head of the party's Nandgaon mandal, and that the incident had taken place over a property dispute.

"A three-member committee headed by the general secretary of BJP's district unit has been formed, and it will submit its report in 15 days. After the submission of the report, action will be taken accordingly," Sharma said. (PTI)

