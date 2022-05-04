Bhagalpur (Bihar): People of Bhagalpur’s Navgachia recently witnessed a rare marriage ceremony where a groom 3-feet tall (36 inches) tied the knot with a 2.8-feet tall (34 inches) woman.

Mamta Kumari (24), daughter of Kishori Mandal and resident of Abhiya Bazar of Navagachia married Munna Bharti (26), son of Bindeshwari Mandal, a resident of Masaru on Monday. Mamta and Munna’s marriage was no less than that of a celebrity’s as hundreds of people attended the wedding ceremony to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom.

According to family, curious wedding crashers made it the most talked-about affair in the town and took selfies with the couple. People present at the ceremony termed it a “match made in heaven”. As the couple reached the stage to exchange the garlands, everyone was left amazed and kept looking at them. People took out their smartphones to capture the unique wedding while some kept clicking selfies.

The groom works as an artist with a local dance group. The bride's brother, Chhotu Chhalia, who too works in a circus, said: "I use to look after my younger sister. When I saw Munna, I thought he would be the right match for my sister. I spoke to his family, and they agreed to it after which the marriage got fixed."

