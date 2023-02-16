Bastar (Chhattisgarh): The world-famous Mata Mavali fair kicked off on Wednesday in Chhatisgarh's Bastar, with traditional rituals and customs performed by priests here. The fair dates back 200 years and so is considered an integral part of Chattisgarh's culture. Thousands of devotees thronged the city to be a part of the fair.

The fair chiefly showcases the folk culture of the region, which is mostly inhabited by the tribals. It pays tribute to local Goddesses worshipped here. To mark the celebration of the fair, dangai, lath, doli and chhatra art forms are performed by the locals. Local deities namely, Mata Mavali, Kot Gudin, Sheetla Mata, Kokodi Karin, Telwadin Mata, Kangalin Mata, Sonkunwar, and Bhim dev are worshipped during the fair.

Brijmohan Devangan, a senior citizen of the district, said the fair holds great significance for the people of Chhattisgarh. "The fair is historical with its history dating back more than 200 years. We have heard about the traditions and the fair from our ancestors," he said.

The Mata Mavali fair is a five-day affair. Various evening programs are also scheduled for the upcoming days, namely Anjor Lok Kala Manch Raipur to be performed on February 16, Nitin Dubey Night Jashpur on February 17, and Aham Brahmasmi Band on February 18. Durg Raipur and Lok Sandhya Raipur will give their performances on 19 February.

The fair even found mention in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Mann ki Baat. Noting that the fair is a unique confluence of cultures and traditions of the tribals and makes us feel like we have gone back in time, PM Modi had hailed the Mata Mavali fair in his Mann ki Baat speech.