New Delhi: The central paramilitary forces have launched a massive search operation in Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and West Bengal following intelligence inputs that Maoists in connivance with Bangladesh based Purbobongo Sarbahara Party (PSP) will be receiving a huge consignment of arms and ammunition from China.

A senior official in the intelligence department told ETV Bharat on Saturday that Maoists receiving arms and ammunition from China is a “serious development” from India’s security point of view given the present “unfriendly” relationship between India and China. The intelligence department got the inputs of such a major deal following the interrogation of arrested Maoist leader Arun Kumar Bhattacharjee alias Kanchan Da, a member of the Central Committee of CPI (Maoist).

Kanchan along with his associate Akash Orang alias Kajal, a member of Assam State Organizing Committee of CPI (Maoist), was arrested by the security agencies from Patimara Tea Garden under Udarband police station in Assam’s Cachar on March 6.

“Interrogation of the Maoists leader has revealed the ultras have come to an understanding with Bangladesh based PSP to procure arms and ammunition,” the official said. The Bangladesh-based Communist outfit PSP is a banned organization.

“Another leader of Maoist named Maharaja Pramanik who surrendered before the security forces also revealed the same. Accordingly, we have alerted all the concerned State governments,” the official said. As per the chalked-out strategy, the consignment of arms and ammunition will reach India from China via Myanmar and Bangladesh.

“They (Maoists) were supposed to receive the consignment in March. However, prompt actions being taken by the security agencies, the consignment has not been received,” the official said. The Maoists have received crores of rupees from Chhattisgarh to purchase the weapons.

According to the intelligence official, senior Maoist members and representatives of PSP already discussed the delivery of the consignment of arms and ammunition.

“Leaders from both sides met on two to three occasions and chalked out the plan for the delivery of the items. PSP took the responsibility to deliver the consignment to the Maoists. As per their strategy PSP was supposed to bring the consignment to Khulna in Bangladesh after they reach Myanmar. From Khulna, the consignment was supposed to reach North 24 Paragana in West Bengal via river route,” the official said.