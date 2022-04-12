Srinagar: At least three complexes including a shopping-cum-residential complex and a Pandit Ashram were gutted in fire in the Sherbagh area of south Kashmir's Anantnag district last night, reports said on Tuesday.

As per the reports, the fire broke in the Sherbagh area at around 12:40 am and soon spread to nearby structures. While a fire brigade arrived at the spot soon after, the fire had already spread to a larger area making it difficult to douse the flames. As per preliminary reports, at least three complexes, a Pandit Ashram and a Floriculture Department hut suffered damage in the incident. The total damage caused by the fire is being ascertained.

