New Delhi/Ghaziabad: A massive fire broke out in the slums of Defense Colony near the Bhopura area in Ghaziabad last night gutting dozens of shanties in the fire. It took the entire night to get the fire under control which has left many slum dwellers homeless. No casualties or injuries were reported in the incident. The ​​Teela Mod police have taken cognizance of the incident, though they have not yet been able to identify the cause of the fire.

As informed by the probing officials, the slum caught fire late on Saturday night due to reasons not ascertained yet. Though it looked feeble in the beginning, the fire spread rapidly mostly because of the inflammable garbage spread across its premises. The sudden fire in the middle of the night sent the slum dwellers into a frenzy, creating heavy chaos as they started running amok amid the dangerous flames.

A team of fire brigade reached the accident spot to douse the fire though it had grown uncontrollable by the time they reached there. The team was at the spot until the next morning to make sure that everything was under control.

Though the exact reason for the fire is not confirmed yet, some officials have said it might be a cigarette butt. SP City Gyanendra Singh, who is probing the incident, said that action will be taken against whoever is found responsible for the possible negligence.