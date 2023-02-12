Nainital (Uttarakhand): Four shops were gutted as a massive fire broke out in a bakery in the Bara Bazaar area in Nainital on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday due to a short circuit. On receiving information, several fire tenders rushed to the spot. The massive fire was spotted around 3 am on Saturday. As per officials, no loss of life has been reported so far.

However, two shops were burnt to ashes, while two of the other adjoining shops were partially burnt. The fire ambulances struggled to reach the spot due to narrow lanes and stairs of houses coming in their way. After two hours of great difficulty, the blaze was brought under control.

The fire was first spotted by the watchman of the market. He saw fumes of black smoke billowing from the bakery and immediately informed the shop owner and the fire department officials. The fire was brought under control with the help of locals. However, locals alleged that the fire brigade team caused delay in its response with its fire hydrants not working properly.

On their part, the fire officials said that their vehicles struggled to reach the accident spot as the lanes leading to it were narrow and had protruding stairs on the way. The rescue operation and relief work was initiated with the help of locals even as tourists inhabiting a nearby hotel were evacuated and shifted to a safe place.