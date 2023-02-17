Jorhat (Assam) : A massive fire broke out at Chowk Bazar area in Assam's Jorhat district on February 17. More than twenty fire tenders had reached on the spot to get control over the fire. Reportedly, more than hundred shops gutted in a massive fire that broke out.

Superintendent of Police of Jorhat district Mohan Lal Meena told ANI over phone that, there is no report of any human casualty in the incident. "As of now we cannot say anything about the damage, but more than 100 shops have been damaged as it is a commercial area. Fire tenders have rushed to the area. Now the situation is under control. We suspect that, the fire broke out due to short circuit," Mohan Lal Meena said. The top police officer further said that, police personnel, fire fighters are now on the spot. (ANI)

