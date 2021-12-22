Jammu: Forests atop the Trikuta Hills in the vicinity of Vaishno Devi Shrine caught fire late on Tuesday night but it was doused by the forest guards and employees of the Vaishno Devi Shrine Board. No loss of life was reported. Devotees allowed to make a trip to the Goddess Shrine without any hindrance.

Earlier, in June 2021, the forest atop the Trikuta Hills had caught fire. Then as a precautionary step, officials had stopped pilgrims visiting the Shrine.

During the winter season, the footfall of devotees to the Shrine goes up. Altogether 50 lakh pilgrims have visited the Shrine till date in December, as per the data provided by the Shrine Board.