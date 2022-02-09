Dhanbad / Giridih: A major accident has been averted due to the promptness of railway personnel, the work of extinguishing the fire started in Six coaches of goods train en route from Mahuda in Dhanbad to Haryana at Jharkhand carrying coal on Wednesday.

A fire broke out in 6 wagons of a goods train carrying coal after the wagon of the goods train was parked at Parasnath railway station. The station master noticed smoke rising from the wagon of the goods train passing from Nimiyaghat railway station. No casualties or damage have been reported due to the promptness of the guard.

The station master immediately informed the incident to train manager SK Bharti, the train manager of Gomo railway station. The train manager SK Bharti informed the station master of Parasnath railway station about the matter. The station master immediately informed the fire brigade after receiving information. As a precautionary measure, the power supply in the up line has been cut off by the railways. As soon as the train arrived, the fire brigade started to douse the fire by using water cannons as the flames were flaring out of the six wagons. Trains were suspended for a long time due to fire. Due to timely information about the incident, a major accident has been averted. As of now the fire department officials have not disclosed the cause of the fire.

However, as per the information received, the wagon was loaded with coal in the goods train at Khanudih Colliery of BCCL. In the coal mine, coal is cut by using fire and then it was dumped in the railway siding through vehicles. The same coal which was on fire was loaded into the goods train without properly extinguishing it. Later, as the train took its speed, the fire in the coal flared up. After which a huge amount of smoke started coming out of the Six wagons on the goods train.