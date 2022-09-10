Mumbai: A power supply sub-station of Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) undertaking caught fire in the Prabhadevi area of Mumbai on Saturday, a civic official said.

No one was injured in the fire which broke out around 2:50 pm at the sub-station located in the Nagate building opposite Saamana Press, the official said, adding that it was doused within 30 minutes. At least four fire engines were rushed to the spot, he added. PTI