Kolkata: A massive fire has broke out in the city's Jhupri Market on Thursday morning. Kolkata police and fire tenders were pressed into service to control the fire and carry out the rescue, ANI reported. A West Bengal Fire Service officer said that fire was largely under control now and remaining fire pockets are being doused by the firefighters.

Visuals from the spot show fire tenders deployed spraying coolants on the blaze to control the fire. So far, there are no casualties reported. Fire officers said they were yet ascertain the cause of the fire. The Jhupri market is located in Bidhannagar area of Kolkata.

