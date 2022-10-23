New Delhi: A massive fire broke out at an auto workshop at Indira Nagar Market in Adarsh ​​Nagar of Delhi. Soon after the entire shop came under fire. The fire was so severe that by the time the fire tenders arrived, the fire had taken a formidable form. Seeing the flames, people informed the fire department.

On receiving information, six fire tenders pressed into service and they brought the fire under control after a lot of effort. Due to the fire, goods worth lakhs kept inside the workshop have been completely burnt to ashes. It was fortunate that no one was present inside the workshop when the accident happened, due to which there was no loss of life. It is not yet clear what caused the fire.

Meanwhile, people staying in the surrounding areas of the workshop have been evacuated. At present, the owner of the auto workshop is being questioned so that the damage that took place in the accident as well as the reasons for the fire can be ascertained.

It may be recalled that on October 21, a sudden fire broke out in a banquet hall in Rohini Sector 3 of Delhi. The fire immediately engulfed the entire banquet hall, which saw a plume of black smoke in the sky. Soon after receiving the information, about a dozen vehicles of the fire department reached the spot and brought the fire under control after two hours.