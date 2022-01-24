Ichalkaranji: A massive fire broke out at a chemical factory of the Textile Park in Ichalkaranji in the Kolhapur district on Monday. The fire reportedly started with a big explosion at 9 am, while the exact reasons for the explosion are yet unknown.

According to the information received, the fire rapidly spread to the entire factory, causing a loss of property and goods worth around Rs 2 crore so far. Four firefighter trucks arrived at the site after the accident came to light. However, the fire was so massive that the firemen could not enter the factory.

The efforts to bring the fire under control are currently underway, while no casualties have been reported so far. The owner of the factory, having witnessed the fire himself, is in a state of shock as confirmed by the sources.

