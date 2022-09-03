Tezpur: The Assam Government started a massive eviction drive to remove encroachers from 330 acres of land in the State's Sonitpur district amid heavy security on Saturday. Sources in the State administration said that about 50 excavators, heavy machinery and a large number of workers were deployed for the drive to demolish houses in No 3 Chitalmari area in Barchalla.

According to police, the eviction drive has been peaceful so far as the majority of the illegal residents have already vacated the place after receiving the notice. Police said that the eviction drive started in the morning and the houses are being demolished with excavators and other heavy machinery.

The State administration in a bid to ensure that no untoward incident takes place during the eviction drive has deployed about 1,200 security personnel, including those of Assam Police and para-military forces. As per government records the district administration had served an eviction notice to over 299 families belonging to the minority community eight months ago to vacate the lands measuring more than 1000 bighas. About 90 per cent of them have already left after receiving the eviction notice.

Earlier the Special Director General of Police G P Singh visited the area and took stock of the situation and took stock of the situation. The occupants of the land who are from neighboring districts have allegedly occupied the land illegally and settled down in the Char areas of Darrang and Sonitpur districts during last several decades.