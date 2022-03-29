Pune: A massive LPG cylinder explosion was reported in the Katraj area here at around 5 pm today. The fire officials immediately reached the spot after the incident was reported from a godown near Gandharva lawns. According to the received information, the fire officials are speculating that several cylinders burst all at once, causing a loud explosion. No casualties have been reported so far, while the officials are trying to get the fire under control.

A video shot from afar captured the incident and is going viral. More updates are awaited.

