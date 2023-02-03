Guwahati : At least 50 Husbands has been arrested till Thursday midnight from across the state as part of the big crackdown against child marriage, following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma's appeal for cooperation in toto for the massive state-wide drive against child marriages.

Chaired a VC of SPs in presence of DGP @gpsinghips regarding State-wide police action to be launched from tomorrow against child marriage & reviewed the arrangements. I appeal to people to extend support & cooperate with us in our endeavour to rid the State of the evil practice(sic), he wrote in twitter sharing images from the meeting.

On Thursday, the CM shared a list on twitter which is prepared by Assam police and said "Assam government is firm in its resolve to end the menace of child marriage in the state. So far Assam Police has registered 4,004 cases across the state and more police action is likely in days ahead. Action on the cases will begin starting February 3 (Friday). I request all to cooperate(sic)."

Talking to the media, Himanta said thousands of husbands will be arrested in the state from February 3. Those who have married girls below 14 years of age and have begotten children will be arrested under the POCSO Act. Subsequently, the police started acting against the suspects from from Thursday evening onwards. Around 50 husbands were arrested from Batadrava, Morigaon, Dhing, Laharighat, Majuli, Chariduar and other places till the midnight of Thursday.

As per the report CM shared on twitter the highest number of cases (370) were registered in the Dhubri district and least in Hilakandi District (1). Not only this, there have been reports of a nine-year-old being a mother in the state. He also warned that anyone indulging in child marriage will be straightaway jailed. Cases will be registered under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, if the bride is between 14 to 18 years old. He has assured that the wives of arrested husbands will get free rice immediately. He added that they will also be enrolled under the 'Orunodoi' scheme, wherein poor households are provided monthly monetary assistance.