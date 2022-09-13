Begusarai (Bihar): Two bike-borne men shot at random people on the road killing at least one person and leaving 10 others wounded in the Begusarai district of Bihar on Tuesday.

The mass-shooting has left the locals shell-shocked even as police are looking for the culprits. The duo shot people at multiple spots on a 40-km stretch on NH-28 and NH-31. According to the initial inputs, two people were shot at Malhipur in the district, three at Barauni Thermal Chowk, two in Barauni, two in Teghra, and two others in Bachwara. A few of the injured were identified as Amarjeet Kumar, Gautam Kumar, Nitish Kumar, Vishal Kumar, and Deepak Kumar.

Begusarai, SP, Yogendra Kumar said: "Two-bike borne shooters are targeting common men as both seem to be 'psycho killers'. All the police stations have been alerted and frisking exercises are being conducted at different spots."