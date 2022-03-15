New Delhi: The Union Home Ministry on Tuesday said that the martyrdom of Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru is far above any award or title or status as their invaluable contribution in India's freedom struggle form an unalienable part of the discourse of India's fight for freedom. "The heroes who list their lives in the freedom struggle including Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru became martyrs for the Independence of India," said Minister of State for Home Ajay Kumar Mishra in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Replying to a question raised by Jyotirmay Singh Mahato on whether the government has given martyr status to the heroes who lost their lives in the freedom struggle, the minister said that 'their martyrdom for the supreme national cause of independence is a fact and not dependent on the presumed presence or absence of official records.'

"Their stature is far above any award or status accord on this regard. The nation will always be grateful to Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru who laid down their lives for a better future of India," said Mishra. Further asserting that their names will always be written in golden words in the annals of Indian history, Mishra said that the government and the entire nation recognize their invaluable contribution to the freedom struggle.

"The Dictionary of Martyr's of India's freedom struggle from 1857 to 1947 published by Ministry of Culture has recorded the names of all freedom fighters including Bhagat Singh, Sukhdev and Rajguru," Mishra clarified nevertheless during the session.

