Kochi: Kerala High Court has held that the extent of the family house plot of a married woman living separately cannot be a reason for denying her the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) certificate. Court also directed the Village Officer to issue an EWS certificate to the petitioner provisionally, subject to the final outcome of the writ petition. Court held this as prima facie.

The ruling has come on a writ petition filed by Sandra Stephen, and the petition has been considered by the Single Bench of Justice VG Arun. The Writ Petition sought direction to the Tahasildar to issue an EWS Certificate to the petitioner provisionally in order to enable her to submit the certificate during the one-time Verification of certificates to the post of Agricultural Officer on 27th November.

While hearing, the Government Pleader contended, "In the government order, it is specifically stated that, if the family of the applicant owns 'house plot' of more than 20 cents within Municipal Corporation area, the applicant will not be entitled for EWS certificate and in the instant case, the petitioner's family own house plot having an extent of 23.70 areas." (ANI)

