Churu (Rajasthan): A 24-year-old married woman from a village under the Sadar police station in Churu district of Rajasthan has lodged a complaint with the women's police station on Wednesday levelling serious allegations against her husband and in-laws. The woman blamed her drunkard husband and father-in-law that she was handed over to some villagers as they were unable to repay a loan that the duo took from the loan sharks.

SHO Sukhram Chotiya of the women's police station where the complaint was lodged said, "The victim reported the matter to the police station on February 2021. The complainant was married to a villager belonging to the Sikar district in Rajasthan. After marriage, she was tortured for dowry. Her husband is a habitual drunkard. He had borrowed Rs 5 lakh from some people of the village. Instead of non-repayment of loan, the husband and father-in-law used to deliberately leave her alone with the people from whom her hubby had taken loan."

"On February 27, 2022, these people forcibly tried to outrage the modesty of the woman and when the complainant narrated her ordeal to her husband and mother-in-law, she was thrashed and thrown out of the house," said the SHO quoting the victim. A case was registered and a probe into the matter has begun, added the SHO.