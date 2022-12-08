Gaurela-Pendra-Marwahi (Chhattisgarh): A romantic drama unfolded at Charchedi village in the Marwahi area of Chhattisgarh. Cupid struck Jeevan Lal Panika (30), who is a father of four children, and he eloped with Rakhi Puri, the wife of his relative Rajendra Prasad Panika. When the couple returned home sensing that people will forgive and forget the matter. But it took a curious turn when Rajendra Prasad Panika came to the newlyweds' house. A heated argument took place between Jeevan Lal Panika and Rajendra Panika, which ultimately resulted in the lodging of complaints and counter-complaints against each other. Interestingly, Panika's first wife did not object to her husband eloping with their relative's wife.

Meanwhile, Rakhi Panika alleged that "I was subjected to domestic violence by husband Rajendra Panika. Hence, I don't want to stay with him any longer." On the other hand, Rajendra Panika said, "I will not be able to live without Rakhi. So, she should be handed over to him." Pendra SHO Usha Sondhia says, "At present Rakhi was handed over to her parents. We are examining Rakhi's allegations against her husband. She is an adult so we cannot force her to stay with her husband."