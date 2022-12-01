Sant Kabir Nagar (Uttar Pradesh): A retired Uttar Pradesh bureaucrat, Arun Kumar Sinha, while briefing reporters, said that Sant Kabir Nagar DM Prem Ranjan Singh with whom his daughter was married in 2015, is now giving enough hint to sever ties with her. "My son in law Prem Ranjan Singh is now cozying up to a woman officer and also attempting to accord the status to the new woman in his (DM)'s life as that of a wife. Earlier, I was not taking the issue seriously.

"My son in law Prem Ranjan Singh is an IAS officer of the 2014-batch. Singh was married to my daughter named Aastha in 2015. From then onwards their conjugal life was running smoothly. When my son-in-law was posted at Unnao in 2019 then he came in contact with a woman officer."

UP: Ex IAS accuses his serving IAS son-in-law of severing ties with daughter

Read: Setback for IAS officer as Kerala HC stays lower court order in culpable homicide case

"With the entry of that woman officer, a rift had begun showing up in their conjugal life. So previously I didn't take the issue seriously knowing that those helming the top post, people talk about them about so many things," said Sinha, adding, "But the mutual trust I had with my son-in-law went for a toss when my well-wishers and friends showed me several photographs of Prem Ranjan Singh along with the woman officer, culled from social media and newspaper clippings. Besides, several other photographs of my son-in-law attending a function as a special and chief guest, making Rangoli during Diwali at Singh's residence - cleared my doubt hinting that my daughter's marriage was facing rough patches. Hence I came to Unnao to collect more evidence and interact with the media."

At present, IAS Prem Ranjan Singh is posted as District Magistrate at Sant Kabir Nagar and he was asked to comment on the allegation, Singh said, "This is my family matter. The divorce petition is pending in court. I didn't have to say much on this."