Chennai: In an interesting development, two patients of Government Kilpakkam Psychiatric Hospital in Chennai are all set to marry and proved that love could connect two hearts, irrespective of the place they are in. The 42-year-old Mahendran from Chennai and 36-year-old Deepa from Vellore met in Chennai's mental asylum and decided to marry on Friday after falling in love and they will also be discharged from the asylum.

Mahendran suffered from Bipolar Affective Disorder due to stress caused by a family dispute and Deepa suffered the trauma of her father's death. Both of them fell for each other during their stay in the hospital.

Mahendran, in a conversation with ETV Bharat, said, 'I was suffering from mental illness due to family's property dispute and came to seek treatment here. Initially, I refused to accept the doctor's advice but later I came back to the hospital and got treated. Later, I was working in a Kilpakkam Psychiatric Hospital daycare center where Deepa came for treatment and I was assigned to take care of her. Eventually, we both fell in love and I asked her to marry me."

Also read: Inspired by love story behind Taj Mahal, Mexican couple marries in Agra as per Hindu rituals

Deepa, the bride told ETV Bharat that her father passed away in 2016 and she could not bear the grief which affected her mind. Then she approached and sought treatment from Chennai's Kilpakkam government hospital and found love along with the treatment.

Dr. Sangeetha, an internist doctor at the Kilpakkam Government Psychiatric Hospital in Chennai, said, 'Mahendran and Deepa both told us that they are getting married. We were filled with joy and gave our blessings and permission as they recovered. They have rented a new house to start a new family. The workers and friends from the hospital helped them to rent the house and prepare for their wedding."

MLA Vetri Azhagan has also applauded and supported the couple while he too will be gracing the wedding. All the patients and workers of the hospital have been invited subsequently and the hospital has offered a job to Deepa to teach the patients of the hospital about their speedy recovery.