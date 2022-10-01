Hyderabad: From humble beginning to dizzying heights, the Margadarshi Chit Fund, which was launched with two employees, now boasts of providing employment to thousands. The journey was incredible and successful as it has created an indelible mark on the people as the company has become thy name for reliability. It has carved a niche in the chit fund business and became a force to reckon with. ETV Bharat goes down memory lane and reminisces the successful story of Margadarshi Chit Fund as it celebrated its 60th anniversary at Ramoji Film City in Hyderabad on Saturday.

The company, which has brought prosperity into the lives of lakhs of people was founded by eminent industrialist and media baron Ramoji Rao in the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh. Apart from Ramoji Rao, Managing Director of the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited Shailaja Kiron, Eenadu Managing Director Kiron, Ramoji Rao's family members and the company's top officials and staff participated in the celebrations.

As the company entered its 61st year Ramoji Rao, Chairman of Ramoji Group, celebrated the occasion by cutting the cake and congratulated the staff and customers, who took part in the celebrations. He was hopeful of the company reaching new heights of success and serving more happy subscribers. Margadarshi MD Sailaja Kiron expressed her gratitude to Ramoji Rao, who always stood by the company.

The company's six-decade-long history of serving more than 60 lakh customers with honesty and integrity was showcased in a visual presentation at the event. Starting its journey in 1962, the Margadarsi Chit Fund Private Limited had just two employees in the beginning. But with the determination and dedication of the management and employees, it turned into a respected financial institution with 4,300 employees, 108 branches and well over 60 lakh subscribers. Apart from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, the company has earned a good reputation in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.