Mangaluru (Karnataka): A 'swabhimana padayatra' was held in the city here on Wednesday in protest against the exclusion of the Sree Narayana Guru tableau proposed by the Kerala government for the annual Republic Day parade in New Delhi.

The protest march, organised by various organisations, began from the Brahma Baidarkala Garodi and culminated at the Kudroli Gokarnanatheshwara temple consecrated by social reformer Sree Narayana Guru.

All the participants of the procession were wearing yellow shawls. A pooja was offered at the Garodi before the march began. Dakshina Kannada district Congress president Harish Kumar, former MLC Ivan D'Souza, former MLAs Mohiyudeen Bava, J R Lobo and other Congress leaders and Billawa leaders took part in the procession.

