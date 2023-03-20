New Delhi: Both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha got adjourned till 2 pm on Monday amid ruckus by Opposition members demanding Joint Parliamentary Committee probe into the Adani Group issue. The heavy commotion in the Parliament continued in the second week after the first week of the second phase of the Budget session witnessed almost no business.

While the Opposition MPs stayed adamant on their deman for a parliamentary probe into the irregularities in stocks by business tycoon Adani, the ruling BJP continued their attack against Congress MP Rahul Gandhi whose 'democracy in danger' speech has caused much ire to the saffron brigade.

Earlier, in the morning Opposition MPs held a meeting with Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge to chalk out their strategy in the Parliament on their attack over the Adani issue.

Last week the Lok Sabha witnessed a blip in audio for over 20 minutes. The Congress party took the opportunity to make its point that democracy is being silenced in India by the ruling party. Intenet was flooded with posts and memes shared by the Congress party sharing the video clip of the moment the audio was muted.

It has also been learned that Rahul Gandhi tried to speak in Parliament last week to make his point at the floor of the House but Speaker Om Birla could not apparently give him permission to speak. On Sunday, the Delhi Police had also paid a visit to his residence to enquire about a rape survivor Gandhi had mentioned in his speech during the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

On the other hand, the BJP leaders including Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and party President JP Nadda has accused Gandhi of being part of a 'toolkit' that is harming the nation's integrity abroad. The saffron party alleged that Rahul's statements are anti-India since he has spoken about internal issues in the country at a global forum.