New Delhi: Both Houses of the Parliament adjourned till 2 pm on Wednesday soon after it convened for the day. This was the third day of the second half of the Budget session of Parliament. Ruckus continued on day three as well over Rahul Gandhi's 'democracy in danger' remark in London.

Meanwhile, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge said there is no question of apology from Rahul Gandhi, amid leaders from 18 opposition parties meeting ahead of the parliament proceedings on Wednesday. The Opposition leaders discussed their strategy in Parliament to press the government on the 'Adani' issue. There's a proposal to issue a letter of protest signed by all opposition MPs. A protest march to the ED office was also considered in the meeting.

The TMC MPs, meanwhile, are protesting in front of the Gandhi statue at the Parliament premises over LPG price hike. Speaking to ANI about the demand by BJP MPs asking Rahul Gandhi to apologise in the House, the Congress president reminded the BJP that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had once humiliated the people of our country by visiting five to six foreign nations and saying that being born in India is a sin.

Kharge also added that freedom of expression and speech is being weakened under the present government since those who are speaking the truth are being put behind bars. This state of the country justifies Rahul Gandhi's 'end of democracy' remark, he said adding that there is no question of an 'apology' because he has just put forth his views on Indian democracy in a debate in London. Meanwhile, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi is likely to attend the Parliament Budget session on Wednesday.